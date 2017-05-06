UNC Notes: Kyle Sloter has legitimate chance to be on the Denver Broncos’ roster | MyWindsorNow.com

Anybody wanna bet against Kyle Sloter?

I don't.

A word to the wise — don't doubt him, either.

Those who have in the past are eating humble pie like those who laughed at Christopher Columbus when he said the word was round, at Edison when he recorded sound. They laughed at Wilbur and his brother when they said that man could fly, and told Marconi that Wireless was a phony, but it was the same old lie … thanks to lyrics by George Gershwin in 1937.

Southern Mississippi wasn't sold on Sloter as a quarterback and to be honest with you, neither was the University of Northern Colorado in total.

The kid seems to thrive on defying the odds.

The opportunistic UNC quarterback — 'er, make that former UNC quarterback — will show off his prototypical 6-foot-4, 218-pound physique and big-time arm this week for Denver Broncos personnel, more media than he's ever faced and anybody else whose jumped on Sloter's bandwagon that started in September and is at full steam after being singed as an undrafted free agent late Saturday afternoon.

Sloter's bus has stopped at Dove Valley and the UC Health Center, otherwise known as Broncos' headquarters.

Exactly a year ago, the strong-armed Sloter was relegated to another backup role, actually having being declared the loser for the starting role at UNC just after he packed up at Southern Mississippi, refusing to believe he was destined to be a wide receiver.

Where Sloter comes from, there's no crying in football.

He never winced, never whined and was prepared to spend the season on a wing and a prayer while obtaining a prestigious business degree from the UNC Monfort School of Business.

All the while, Sloter stepped up and into UNC's starting role by default and proceeded to quietly set a handful of single-season UNC records, including slinging six touchdowns in a game … twice.

By season's end, nobody was doubting or betting against Sloter.

However, when his pro day at UNC was moved inside because of a rainstorm, the odds against him ever having an NFL shot were even more astronomical.

No worries.

Sloter went over to Boulder to the University of Colorado's pro day.

He let it fly and scouts let their guard down and perked up.

All of a sudden, the word was out that Sloter had the arm of Adonis and the patience of Job.

With the guarantee that his UNC diploma would be in the mail, he waited in his hometown near Atlanta with his family.

"I was interested to see how the pieces would fall with the quarterbacks," Sloter said. "I wanted to think about where a good landing spot would be for me."

Then the phone started to ring off the hook.

First it was the Packers. Then the Cincinnati Bengals called. So did the Raiders, followed by the Broncos.

In the seventh and final round, the Broncos called again and told Sloter to be prepared to be the last pick in the draft.

The Broncos called again and said that instead they were drafting Chad Kelly, a head case from Ole Miss who is damaged goods with injuries to his knee and wrist.

Sloter agreed to an undrafted free agent contract.

The Broncos eventually gave Sloter the business line that they felt like they signed the best undrafted quarterback in the country.

So, like Gershwin wrote when he said that those who laughed at Rockefeller Center, were fighting to get in. Or those who doubted Whitney and his cotton gin, Fulton and his steamboat and Hershey and his chocolate bar … some may still doubt Sloter.

All of which Gershwin wrote came to fruition.

Still wanna bet against Kyle Sloter?

I don't.

