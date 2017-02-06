UNC student testifies in first day of trial of former Ault police officer accused of vehicular homicide | MyWindsorNow.com

The trial of former Ault police officer Blair Jackson, in which he is accused of causing the death of an Evans man in a road rage crash, is expected to last as many as four more days.

When Rebecca Bernard witnessed a fatal traffic crash involving an Evans man and an off-duty Ault police officer, it changed her life.

The University of Northern Colorado student had been studying music. After that day — June 1, 2016 — she switched to pre-med. Bernard recalled that afternoon Monday during the first day of testimony in the trial of Blair Jackson, 48, who is the former Ault police officer involved in the crash. Jackson is charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Esteban Moreno, the other driver in the crash. Prosecutors say Jackson caused the collision that killed Moreno.

“He was driving faster than everyone else,” said Weld Chief Deputy District Attorney Ben Whitney during opening arguments. “He was driving more aggressively. The crash is not the whole story. It is the last chapter in a story about a series of dangerous decisions made by the defendant. Maybe we don’t know what the spark was, but we do know how it ends. It ends with Moreno’s pickup halfway in a field leaving a path of debris behind.”

Bernard testified she first noticed the green Subaru driven by Jackson in the LaSalle area. She was driving south, headed home to Colorado Springs. Jackson had just finished a 12-hour shift and was on the way home to Denver, to meet his wife and son.

“The green Subaru was trying to go faster because it had somewhere (the driver) obviously wanted to be,” Bernard said. “It was pushing against traffic, trying to make it go faster.”

While the Subaru’s driving was aggressive, she said, it didn’t seem to be dangerous until she followed it through Gilcrest. That’s when she noticed the black pickup Moreno was driving.

The pickup was in front of Jackson in the left lane, she said, and it wasn’t going as fast as Jackson wanted it to go, she thought. Jackson switched lanes and cut in front of the black truck.

“Moreno then began to return the favor,” Whitney told the jury. “He started tailgating, as well.”

Bernard said that’s when she started to worry. It’s also where attorneys found a key shift in her testimony from what she initially told Colorado State Troopers about the crash that day.

In a written account of the incident she provided to troopers on the side of the highway in the immediate aftermath of the crash, Bernard stated she saw the two vehicles collide three times, with Jackson initiating the first contact, then Moreno returning with a side swipe, and the third and final contact ending with the crash.

In the months after the incident, though, she said, she realized she was wrong. There had only been one contact between the two cars, she said, and that was the crash itself.

“It might have been a miscommunication at the scene because it was so chaotic,” she said on the stand Monday.

She saw Jackon’s car swerve toward Moreno’s truck. Jackson’s vehicle didn’t leave its lane, and he didn’t collide with the truck, but it appeared to be an aggressive move.

“(It was a) quick little swerve off to the left before going straight again,” Bernard testified. “It looked very intentional to me.”

She also said Moreno’s truck mirrored the motion and made a swipe toward Jackson’s car, although the truck didn’t leave its lane either, nor did it collide with the car.

The two drivers either appeared to be drunk or racing, she said, and she began to let them pull away from her. The two vehicles wound up parallel to each other, matching each other’s speed. Based on her own speed, she estimated they were traveling at between 85 and 90 mph.

Whitney said police believe Moreno swerved to the left, then overcorrected and swerved to the right. The truck he was driving collided with the rear driver’s side door of Jackson’s car.

Bernard estimated she saw the crash from four or five car lengths away, but she remembers watching Moreno’s truck roll once on the highway and then twice off the highway, into a nearby field. She stopped 30 or 40 feet north of the crash and called 911.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s car kept going.

“It took all his expertise (as a police officer) to be able to right that tailspin he was in,” said Joshua Maximon, Jackson’s attorney. “Troopers found … a 261-foot skid. That’s almost an entire football field of him trying to right the ship.”

Bernard ran from her parked car toward where Moreno’s crushed truck had come to rest in the field. She found Moreno in the truck, but he wasn’t conscious and she couldn’t tell if he was breathing. The experience changed the course of her life.

“I’d been thinking about it before, but this was the one definite thing that made me change my life,” she said.

If convicted, Jackson could face from two to six years in prison, and up to 12 years if it is deemed the incident had exceptional circumstances.