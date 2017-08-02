Union Colony Civic Center announces 2017-2018 season line up, taps into Colorado love of all things local | MyWindsorNow.com

The Union Colony Civic Center announced its line up for the 2017-2018 season.

This year will hold some beloved classics, revived favorites and new additions.

Jason Evenson, the city of Greeley's manager of cultural affairs, said this year the UCCC worked to implement ideas it gathered from community surveys and feedback. This year they brought back films, Evenson said, because the community made it clear it missed them.

"We're listening," Evenson said.

Christina Wiles, spokeswoman for Greeley's Culture, Parks and Recreation, said this season also will tap into Coloradoans' love for all things local.

The UCCC will feature Colorado artists for the first time at the Hansel Phelps Theatre, as well as local crafts, food and beer at UCCC Variety Night.

"We're looking to broaden our cultural diversity in an entertaining way," Evenson said.

Single ticket sales will kick off Aug. 7. Season tickets are on sale now.

For more information, go to http://ucstars.com/ or call (970) 356-5000

Critic's Choice

» 7:30 Sept. 29: 70's Soft Rock Classics

» 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10: Neil Berg's 50 years of Rock and Roll

» 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23: The Piano Men

» 7 p.m. April 16: The Great Gatsby

Stage spectaculars

» 7 p.m. Oct. 17-18: Dirty Dancing

» 7 p.m. Nov. 26: Jewel's Holiday Homecoming

» 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 2018: The Wizard of Oz

» 7 p.m. March 12: A Chorus Line

Just for laughs

» 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8: Sister's Back to School Catechism: "The Holy Ghost and Other Terrifying Tales"

» 7 p.m. Nov. 8: Champions of Magic

» 7: 30 p.m. Jan. 20, 2018: Frank Ferrante in "An Evening with Groucho"

Special events

» 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16: Quixotic — Gravity of Center

» 7:30 Nov. 25: Elvis: A Fan's Ultimate Concert

» 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11: 101st Army Concert Band (Free tickets available for in person pick-up only starting Sept. 16. Limit four per person)

» 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 11: USAF Academy Band Holiday Concert (Free tickets available for in person pick-up only starting Sept. 16. Limit four per person)

» 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16: The Greeley Chorale presents Fa-la-la-le-lu-jah!

» 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20: Christmas with the Celts

» 7:30 p.m. March 2, 2018: Classical Mystery Tour with the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra

» 5:45 p.m. June 7, 2018: The UCCC Variety Night

» 7:30 p.m. July 13-14, 2018: Stampede Troupe presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

» 2 p.m. July 15, 2018: Stampede Troupe presents "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

Catch a Star

» 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15: The Alley Cats

» 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5: Albert Porter: Boy Explorer/Nino Explorador

» 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 2018: Missoula Children's Theater presents "Gulliver's Travels"

» 6:30 p.m. Feb 24, 2018: The 13 Story Treehouse

» 6:30 p.m. March 29, 2018: Petra and the Wolf

Hansel Phelps Theatre Concerts

» 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9: The Burroughs

» 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28: Pete Wernick & Flexigrass

» 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 2018: Thunder and Rain

» 7:30 p.m. April 14, 2018: Danielle Ate the Sandwich

» 7:30 p.m. May 19, 2018: Acoustic Eidolon

Parking

Because of all the construction, the UCCC started facilitating valet parking last year, Evenson said. Though the construction will wrap up as the hotel nears completion, the valet parking service will continue. If folks purchase a fixed package, valet parking will cost $2 per night or $8 for the whole season.

"We will also run a free shuttle from city hall to the UCCC," Evenson said.