United Way of Weld County to present exhibit for homelessness awareness month

During November the United Way of Weld County and partner organizations will present "Beyond Bootstrap Economics," for homelessness awareness month. The exhibit will help educate folks about challenges vulnerable Weld County residents face every day, according to a news release.

"A recent survey found that less than 10 percent of Coloradans understand the difficulties that homeless and housing unstable families and individuals face," said Bob Hinderaker, chairman of the executive council for Weld's Way Home, a United Way-led initiative to end homelessness and housing instability in Weld County in the release. "Through this exhibit, we hope to raise awareness and create understanding."

The full exhibit will have a complete range of photos, stories and exhibits, according to the release.

People can see the full exhibit at the First Friday Night of Art from 4-7 p.m. Friday at ArtWerx Studio, 924 8th Ave. They can also see the full exhibit from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Empty Bowls 2017 fundraiser for the Carbon Valley Help Center at Frederick High School, 5690 Tipple Parkway in Frederick.

Limited sections of the photos and exhibits will be on display throughout November at the following locations:

» Centennial Park Library, 2227 23rd Ave., in Greeley

» Eaton Library, 132 Maple Ave, in Eaton

» Farr Regional Library, 1939 61st Ave. in Greeley

» Fort Lupton Library, 425 S. Denver Ave. in Fort Lupton

» Lincoln Park Library, 1012 11th St. in Greeley

» Riverside Library, 3700 Golden St. in Evans

» Carbon Valley Rec Center, 701 Fifth St. in Frederick

» Cranford Tea Cove, 823 10th St. in Greeley.