University of Northern Colorado doesn’t have documents from 2014 ‘comprehensive assessment” of president’s performance | MyWindsorNow.com

“ ‘Personnel files’ does not include applications of past or current employees, employment agreements, any amount paid or benefit provided incident to termination of employment, performance ratings , final sabbatical reports required under section 23-5-123, C.R.S., or any compensation, including expense allowances and benefits, paid to employees by the state, its agencies, institutions, or political subdivisions.”

University of Northern Colorado officials have said the university has no records related to a 2014 comprehensive assessment of UNC President Kay Norton’s performance. Even if it did, officials say, they wouldn’t release the records because of the personnel exemption to the Colorado Open Records Act. Here’s an excerpt from that section of the law:

The University of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees in its Dec. 19 response to student complaints that included a demand to fire UNC President Kay Norton cited a 2014 “comprehensive assessment” of Norton by an outside consultant as proof of Norton’s strong performance.

The assessment, according to the board’s Dec. 19 statement, involved interviews with 55 people in 28 interview sessions and seven small groups.

But when The Greeley Tribune requested that comprehensive assessment, it was told UNC had no such records.

UNC spokesman Nate Haas said such an assessment did take place, but there were no records related to the assessment.

The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges did the comprehensive assessment of Norton’s performance in 2014 as part of a package of projects UNC paid for, Haas said.

The terms of the contract, including costs associated with the review, weren’t immediately available.

The Board of Trustees at UNC annually reviews Norton’s performance. But the 2014 review marked the most recent comprehensive review of Norton by an outside agency.

If such records did exist, UNC officials said, they wouldn’t be open to the public because they are personnel matters.

However, “personnel files” not open to the public do not include records related to performance ratings, among other things, according to the Colorado Open Records Act.

The board’s Dec. 19 statement came in response to a list of student demands issued and read aloud at the board’s Nov. 18 regular meeting. About two dozen students read the list in full, and the list included the demand to fire Norton, increase spending for campus cultural centers and undocumented student scholarships and increase diversity in hiring at UNC.

The board responded directly only to the demand to fire Norton (it won’t) and the demand related to ASSET students — students without documentation who pay in-state tuition due to Colorado law change, a policy the board said it would continue to support.

The board also responded generally to complaints centered on campus climate, including complaints related to race-, religion- and sexuality-based verbal attacks and discrimination.

“UNC must be a community where each and every Bear can live, work and learn in an environment where diversity of thought and culture is respected and that is free from discrimination and intimidation,” the board’s statement read, in part. “This does not mean that we will agree on all matters and issues, large or small, or that we cannot express our opinions on those topics. What it does mean is that when we do disagree, we express disagreement in a civil and productive manner that recognizes our differences and allows us to pursue a path forward in service to continuous improvement.”

Numerous efforts on the part of The Tribune to reach students involved in the protests and list of demands have been unsuccessful.

Tyler Silvy covers education for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.