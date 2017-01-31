University of Northern Colorado President Kay Norton responds to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration | MyWindsorNow.com

At this time, the changes resulting from the executive order are unclear, but we will continue to monitor this issue closely. Our Center for International Education (CIE) and Human Resource Services have reached out to campus community members from the countries affected by the travel restrictions, and we remain committed to supporting our community members who are affected. If you are facing difficulties from this executive order or know of a university community member in need of assistance, please contact CIE at 970-351-2396.

UNC unequivocally values every member of our university community, including those targeted by the executive order. Our students, faculty and staff from the countries named in the executive order, those from other nations, and our DREAMer students make invaluable contributions to UNC and our community. The insights, research, and cultural enrichment that they contribute to the fabric of our university are profound. The academic vibrancy of UNC, in fact, depends on our welcoming diversity in its broadest sense.

President Trump’s executive order regarding travel restrictions and immigration has created tremendous uncertainty and concern for some members of our UNC community. What affects individual members of our community affects us all; this is part of what it means to be a community.

Below is University of Northern Colorado President Kay Norton’s full statement issued shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday:

University of Northern Colorado President Kay Norton said in a statement Tuesday that UNC values every member of the university community, including those targeted by President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration signed this past Friday.

Norton sent an email to the UNC campus community shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, a day after UNC officials said there were no plans for a statement.

In her email, Norton said anything that affects individual members of the campus community affects the entire community.

“UNC unequivocally values every member of our university community, including those targeted by the executive order,” Norton’s statement read in part. “Our students, faculty and staff from the countries named in the executive order, those from other nations and our DREAMer students make invaluable contributions to UNC and our community.”

Trump’s executive order placed a temporary ban on entry to the United States from seven countries. Those countries are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

UNC has 13 students from those countries, with seven students hailing from Iran, five from Libya and one online student from Yemen. It’s unclear how many UNC employees may be affected by the executive order.

Norton said it’s unclear what changes will result from the order, but she said UNC officials will continue to monitor the issue closely.

In issuing a statement, Norton joins dozens of college and university presidents from across the country to have issued statements on Trump’s executive order. Many of those, including statements from presidents at Purdue University, Duke University and the University of Notre Dame, have been critical of the action.

On Monday, UNC issued a release saying no students were having difficulty returning to UNC as a result of the order. The university’s Center for International Education and its human resources department have been in contact with people who may be affected by the order, and the university urges anyone with questions or concerns to call the Center for International Education at (970) 351-2396.