University of Northern Colorado professor emeritus of history to perform as General Pershing at 18th annual High Plains Chautauqua | MyWindsorNow.com

See Ron Edgerton perform as General Pershing 7:15-9:15 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Chautauqua evening program. To learn more about General Pershing, keep an eye out for Edgerton’s upcoming book, “Black Jack Pershing and Counterinsurgency Warfare in the Moslem Philippines, 1899-1913.”

A long-dead Army officer already had moved into the Edgerton house when High Plains Chautauqua looked to Ron Edgerton to become him for the program. Edgerton, a professor emeritus of history at the University of Northern Colorado, took notice of Gen. John "Black Jack" Pershing when he discovered both he and Pershing spent time in the same area in the Philippines.

Edgerton served in the Peace Corps. His assignment was located in a beautiful, remote mountain area, he said. Pershing also ended up in that area during the Moro Rebellion between 1899-1913.

It was one of the first times American forces and Muslims shared a military encounter, Edgerton said.

That connection led Edgerton to write a book on Pershing. He's booking for publication now.

"The last step was to become Pershing," Edgerton said. "I can't get rid of him."

Edgerton's wife and the director of the Young Chautauqua Program, Thelma Bear-Edgerton, pointed out he even grew a real mustache that mimics Pershing's to get into character.

Unlike Edgerton, Pershing was known as an intimidating, forceful man and a terrible teacher.

He taught at the University of Nebraska for a while but he wasn't good at it. He also became an instructor at West Point, but cadets didn't like him and resisted him, Edgerton said. Cadets even jeered him for commanding black troops in the 10th Cavalry Regiment, though Pershing took pride in how well he worked with minorities.

"He was ahead of his time in that regard," Edgerton said.

Pershing married a woman from Cheyenne, Wyo. They met at a dance, fell in love and had four children together. Pershing's wife and three of his young daughters died tragically in a fire. Only his son survived.

They're buried in Cheyenne, Edgerton said.

"I did my pilgrimage up there," Edgerton said. "You can go and see their sad little stones."

Edgerton thinks Pershing probably came through Greeley on the train. He looks for those connections, he said. It helps Pershing come to life, whether in his upcoming book or as a figure in Chautauqua.

Many people haven't heard of Pershing, Edgerton said, despite the fact he commanded more people than Ulysses Grant and Robert Lee, and he was among the first to believe the American military needed to be prepared at all times.

"It's hard to believe Americans didn't want a big military back then," Edgerton said.