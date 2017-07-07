University of Northern Colorado to offer new application option | MyWindsorNow.com

Starting fall, students applying to the University of Northern Colorado can do so through the common application.

This new option, which starts Aug. 1, lets students apply to UNC through an online platform and college planning website used by more than 2 million students, teachers and counselors in the United States and abroad, according to a news release from the university.

According to the release, through this new option, students will have access to 24/7 support, financial and scholarship opportunities and the ability to sign up for a free virtual mentor.

This will be the third year the school will have a growing number of freshmen and fourth-straight year of increasing graduate students numbers. The university is on target to enroll over 13,000 students at the fall census date for the first time in over a decade, according to the release.

"We're pleased to be adding the common application to the application options we offer students — in part because students across Colorado and the United States have been asking us for this option in increasing numbers," said Sean Broghammer, director of admissions at UNC, in the release.

Future students can continue applying directly at http://www.unco.edu.

For more information about the Common Application, go online to http://www.commonapp.org.