UPDATE: Funnel clouds spotted in Keenesburg; almost 5,000 without power in Greeley; Windsor events canceled due to weather; flood advisory | MyWindsorNow.com

Update 4:31 p.m. — Two funnel clouds have been spotted near Keenesburg in southeastern Weld County, but reports state they did not touch down.

•••

Update: 4:08 p.m. — Almost 5,000 customers in Greeley are without power this afternoon due to four power outages. One is located just west of the Boomerang Golf Course, affecting 2,081 customers; a second one is at 28th Street and 17th Avenue, affecting 2,273 customers, including The Greeley Mall; another 165 are affected in the area of 4th Street and 52nd Avenue and 369 are affected in the area of 17th Avenue and 30th Street. Xcel Energy is reporting power will be restored by 6 p.m., earlier in some areas.

•••

Update: 3:50 p.m. — The town of Windsor's concert, cornhole tournament, farmers market and sponsor appreciation dinner are canceled due to inclement weather.

••• Get ready for some rain, because the National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warning and flood advisory for west-central Weld County.

The thunderstorm warning lasts until 3:45 p.m., the flood advisory until 4:30 p.m.

Just after 3 p.m. forecasters identified a severe storm northwest of Fort Collins moving southeast. The National Weather Service predicts hail the size of half-dollar coins — officials expect vehicle damage, according to the warning.

Forecasts predict the storm will hit Greeley, northeastern Loveland, Windsor, Evans, Milliken, Eaton, Severance, La Salle, Ault, Gilcrest, Timnath, Galeton and Lucerne.

Officials advise areas residents to prepare for large hail and deadly lightning. People should seek shelter inside a well-built structures and stay away from windows.

The storm is causing torrential rainfall and may lead to flash flooding. Automated gauges and radar estimates call for about half an inch to an inch of rain to fall in 30 minutes

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots, according to the National Weather Service.