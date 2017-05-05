US 34 canyon to open this weekend | MyWindsorNow.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation will temporarily open the U.S. 34 canyon to all motorists from 6 a.m. Saturday through 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should expect 10- to 15-minute delays at the closure limits. The highway is scheduled to reopen for the summer by May 25. If there are opportunities to open the highway before that date, CDOT officials will make announcements.

After the 2013 floods heavily damaged U.S. 34 Big Thompson Canyon's roads and bridges, CDOT began making safety improvements and resiliency solutions. Throughout the summer, most of the construction work will be off the roadway. Drivers should expect minimal impacts with occasional only occasional traffic stops. The project team will plan construction phases for the final closure taking place next winter.

For project updates, call (970) 667-1005 or go to us34canyon.codot.gov.