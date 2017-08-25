VA launches website with details about new Loveland clinic

Officials have created a website to allow residents to learn more about the new Loveland Veterans Affairs clinic.

The Loveland VA Community Outpatient Clinic, 5200 Hahns Peak Drive in Loveland, is scheduled to open Feb. 5, according to a VA news release issued Friday.

The site provides pictures, floor plans, and future transportation schedules for the clinic. Go to http://www.cheyenne.va.gov/locations/Loveland.asp.

Residents can email suggestions for additional content to the Cheyenne VA Public Affairs Office, samuel.house2@va.gov.