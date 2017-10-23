Vehicle shot in Windsor on Monday morning

A vehicle was shot Monday morning in Windsor, but no injuries were reported, according to the Windsor Police Department.

The department responded to a criminal mischief call at 10:52 a.m. and found a vehicle was shot in the 900 block of Mesa Court, according to Windsor Police Chief Richard Klimek.

Klimek said the vehicle was shot one time about 15-20 minutes before the call came in. Police believe it was an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at (970) 674-6400.