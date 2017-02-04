Vendor applications open for 2017 Windsor Farmers Market | MyWindsorNow.com

Work started last week on the new farmers market pavilion and now town officials have started seeking vendors for the 2017 Windsor Farmers Market, the town of Windsor announced Thursday in a news release.

Interested vendors can apply online at http://windsorgov.com/farmersmarket.

The town is seeking a variety of vendors in the following categories:

» Meats, cheeses, eggs and dairy

» Baked goods

» Produce

» Bath and body

» Artisan and craft

» Service

» Beverage

» Pets

» Spreadables

» Spices

» Community groups and nonprofits

Officials intend for vendor to set up shop under the — currently being built — Farmers Market Pavilion at Boardwalk Park and sell homegrown produce and homemade goods directly to families, according to the release.

The Windsor Farmers Market will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday, from June 29 through Sept. 28 at Boardwalk Park, 115 5th St., Windsor.

Work started Monday on the new pavilion with the demolition of the former Firehouse Museum’s cement pad.

The space, where an old fire department museum stood until the 2008 tornado, serves as a visual gateway to the park. If everything goes as planned, the new 84-by-50-foot structure will claim that space and become the new entryway to the park and home of the farmers market. For more information, visit http:// windsorgov.com/farmersmarket or contact Recreation Supervisor Luke Bolinger at lbolinger@windsorgov.com or (970) 674-3525.