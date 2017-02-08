Vestas states 2016 its best year yet, bolstered by U.S. production | MyWindsorNow.com

Wind turbine producer Vestas experienced a record year in 2016, but plans for a slower market this year, according to year-end reports from the company.

The Danish company reported Wednesday it had achieved earnings margins of 13.9 percent with a 10.2 billion euros (the equivalent of about $10.8 billion) in revenue for the year. Those numbers were bolstered by the company’s service revenue side, which rose to 10.7 billion euros this year from 1.8 billion last year. The company reports it expects its total revenues to be from 9.25 billion to 10.2 billion euros this year, with continued margins of 12 percent to 14 percent.

Chief Executive Anders Runevad told Reuters that softer demand for wind turbines means revenue could fall this year.

“We see a potential softening in the overall market in 2017,” Runevad told Reuters. “We see signs of increased maturity of the wind market. From a very strong growth, we now see more stable high volumes.”

The revenue news comes along with the highest order intake of 10.5 gigawatts, an increase of 17.3 percent. December orders came in 70 percent higher than the same time the year before.

“In terms of order intake, the USA was once again Vestas’ largest market with 3,465 megawatts, corresponding to one third of total order intake in 2016,” the company reported.

For the year, Vestas’ factories in Colorado — three plants in Weld County and one in Pueblo — contributed a record 3,940 megawatts of deliveries, up 31.4 percent from 2015, the company’s year-end report stated.

One area the company plans to save is in outsourcing some work from its manufacturing facilities, the report stated, having shaved 1.7 percent of its manufacturing and global sourcing workforce in 2016.

The company reported it plans to further outsource its blade production in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Americas’ regions, which include North, South and Central Americas.

Vestas’ U.S. spokeswoman Chante Condit clarified, however, that outsourcing is not on the table in the company’s Colorado facilities.

“We’re hiring,” she said. “We have no plans to outsource jobs at the factories.”