Veterans Affairs representatives announce location for Loveland clinic | MyWindsorNow.com

The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center serves veterans who live in Greeley and Weld County. For more information about the center, go to http://www.cheyenne.va.gov .

At an open house Saturday, Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center representatives told Greeley veterans about the benefits of new Loveland VA clinic, which is set to open in Loveland, replacing the existing Greeley Clinic.

But not everyone was convinced.

"Greeley is growing; Evans is growing; Eaton's growing," said Steve Teets, a 63-year-old Greeley veteran. "(The Greeley clinic) was a good hub for all around here."

Teets said he's all for a new clinic in Loveland, but he said the Greeley clinic is closing at a bad time for Weld County.

The new clinic is set to open early February 2018. He hopes to have time to transition veterans to using the new clinic before the Greeley clinic closes at the end of that month. Cartwright also said it will be bigger and better, to serve the needs of the growing population of veterans in northern Colorado.

"Basically every service that we provide now (at the Greeley clinic) will be provided in the new clinic," said Chad Cartwright, the project manager for the new clinic. "Except we're expanding all of those, so that we increase the access."

To help veterans reach the new location, 5200 Hahns Peak Dr. in Loveland, the clinic will include a transportation system that makes three trips to the clinic and four trips back. Conrad Stott, Veterans Transportation Service's mobility manager, said the tentative pick-up site is the Greeley Mall, where veterans could have something to do while waiting for transportation.

Teets expressed multiple concerns about the transportation service, pointing out that people don't want to wait longer than they already have to at the doctor's office. During a recent visit to the Greeley clinic, Teets said he saw the need for health services that are close by, especially for older veterans in poor health.

"You get a doctor that's close. What choice do we have as veterans?" he said.

The new clinic will be twice the size of the Greeley clinic and include a veterans' experience liaison, who will help veterans with any complaints or problems at the clinic. Cartwright said the clinic also will include primary care mental health integration, which will bring almost everyone a veteran works with to receive services into one place.

"If you need to see them during your appointment, they're there to see you that day, right then. That's the goal," he said.

The new clinic will also include a full lab for faster diagnosis and care. For most lab tests at the Greeley clinic, the samples must be sent to Cheyenne for results. There will also be a fulltime chaplain at the clinic.

Robert Chapman, 69 of Greeley, said he's onboard with the new clinic, even if it means he has to drive a bit farther.

"We're kinda crowded (at the VA Greeley Clinic)," he said. "It's been long overdue."