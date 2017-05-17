Veterans Memorial Committee to host Armed Forces Day program | MyWindsorNow.com

The Weld County Veterans Memorial Committee will host a program for Armed Forces Day this weekend with special recognition for veterans of America's recent conflicts.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bittersweet Park, 35th Avenue and 12th Street, in Greeley.

The program will include a performance of the national anthem by George Gray and the Elvis Experience singers, a Keynote speech by Maj. Stephen Kintzley, a special recognition of veterans of the War on Terror and more.

The committee members say they're particularly hopeful recent service personnel from Desert Storm to the War on Terror will attend.

"The world has changed drastically due to events of 9/11, and the veterans from this era endured tremendous challenges to keep America safe and at the same time assisting our global partners," committee member Don Feldhaus said in a news release.

Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson established Armed Forces Day in August 1949 to bring recognition days for each military branch into one unified day of recognition.

The unification of recognition days stemmed from the unification of the Armed Forces under the Department of Defense.