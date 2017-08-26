Veterans of Foreign Wars announces scholarship opportunities for middle school, high school

Veterans of Foreign Wars representatives announced the themes of scholarship contests for middle school and high school students that will end Oct. 31.

High school students may compete for a $30,000 scholarship in the Voice of Democracy contest. Students must write and record a three- to five-minute broadcast script on the theme "American History: Our Hope for the Future." Scripts and recordings are due at any of the following VFW posts by Oct. 31: Pioneer Post 2121, 2514 7th Ave. in Greeley; Evans VFW, 3501 State St.; Johnstown-Milliken VFW, 101 S. 1st St.; or Ault VFW, 102 1st Ave.

Middle school students may compete for a $5,000 scholarship in the Patriot's Pen contest. Students must write a 300- to 400-word essay on the theme "America's Gift to My Generation." Essays are due at any of the VFW posts by Oct. 31.

Previous winners and their entries can be found on the Veterans of Foreign Wars website under "Community."

For more information, go to http://www.vfw.org.