 Vets can get free flu shots Saturday at Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Greeley

Vets can get free flu shots Saturday at Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Greeley

Andrea North
anorth@greeleytribune.com

Veterans can receive free flu shots Saturday morning at the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic.

According to a news release, the clinic, located at 2001 70th Ave., will have a flu clinic from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic is free to any enrolled veteran with a Veteran Affairs card.

