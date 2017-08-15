Vision therapy doctor opens new practice in Windsor

Dr. Louis Spinozzi recently opened his new practice, Performance Vison and Learning, at 400 Main St., Suite D. The business is open from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. For more information, call Spinozzi at (970) 460-0836, or visit performancevisionandlearning.com .

When Dr. Louis Spinozzi was in elementary school, he loved math.

But as soon as he was introduced to word problems, and his reading load increased, he began to struggle in school.

Now, Spinozzi hopes to help Windsor students overcome the same problems he had through vision therapy.

He discovered vision therapy in college, and after working in a private practice in Parker for 40 years, he decided it was time to open his own vision therapy practice in Windsor this year. After working with all aspects of vision, Spinozzi said he is excited to focus on vision therapy.

"It was time to make the change," Spinozzi said.

Vision therapy, according to information Spinozzi provided, works to improve visual information processing and the ability to sustain visual function over time.

Monday afternoon, he demonstrated the exercises with the mother of one of his clients. Suzy Sweney put on 3D glasses Spinozzi provided, and watched as green balls moved around a television screen.

She was given two to follow, as they moved quickly around other brightly colored balls, and at the end told Spinozzi the numbers of the two she had been following.

That exercise, Spinozzi said, can help people pay attention to a wide variety of things happening around them, and can improve their peripheral vision.

Sweney's son, 18-year-old Michael, has been working with Spinozzi since March. When he started, Spinozzi said, Michael could only follow two green balls on the screen, but now, he can keep track of as many as six.

Sweney said she brought Michael to the doctor after learning that some of his learning difficulties were not due to dyslexia, as the family had previously thought. Now, Michael has seen improvement as he plays sports and reads.

As a motocross rider, Michael needs to have good vision and attention to his surroundings, Sweney said, and Spinozzi's vision exercises have helped.

"And when he reads he remembers more than he did previously," she said.

Spinozzi said having trouble paying attention when reading, processing information and other problems often associated with dyslexia could be helped through vision therapy.

Jenna Power, whose daughter is about to begin Kindergarten, said in an email she saw improvement in her daughter's vision in the first few weeks of treatment.

The new Windsor resident was also recently awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Colorado Optometric Association.

According to a news release from the association, he had served as the president of the Colorado Optometric Association, and has volunteered for Colorado Special Olympics, providing eye health and vision screening.

He was chosen for the award because of his service to the visual welfare of the public and to optometric associations.

Spinozzi said he mainly focuses on helping children overcome learning challenges, but also helps adults and patients with brain injuries.