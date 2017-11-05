Volleyball falls just short of qualifying for state tournament
November 5, 2017
VOLLEYBALL
Windsor— Windsor fell just a couple points short of qualifying for the Class 4A state tournament.
Hosting the Region 7 tournament, the seventh-seeded Wizards swept No. 30 Greeley Central before failing to close out Discovery Canyon after going up 2-0. Windsor lost to the 18th-seeded Thunder in a five-set nailbiter — 25-13, 25-13, 20-25, 21-25, 18-20.
While Discovery Canyon advances to the state tournament, which kicks off Friday at the Denver Coliseum, The Wizards wrap up their season with a 16-9 record.
After being swept by Greeley Central, the Wildcats lost in four to Discovery Canyon.
Central finishes its season at 11-14.
Windsor 3, Greeley Central 0
GCHS 18 15 18
WHS 25 25 25
WHS — Kills: Rylee Greiman 19, Ally Kennis 10, Gabbie Hertzke 5; Assists: Ellie Garrett 36, Hollie Hoffman 2; Aces: Garrett 2, Greiman, Hoffman, Blake Serrato; Blocks: Kennis 3, Hoffman 2, Tannah Heath, Ciara Medina; Digs: Serrato 13, Garrett 11, Hoffman 11.
Discovery Canyon 3, Windsor 2
DCHS 13 13 25 25 20
WHS 25 25 20 21 18
WHS — Kills: Greiman 14, Kennis 10, Hoffman 9; Assists: Garrett 43, Heath, Hoffman, Kennis; Aces: Serrato 2, Greiman, Heath, Kennis; Blocks: Garrett 7, Kennis 5, Hoffman 4; Digs: Greiman 22, Hoffman 22, Kennis 14.