Volleyball falls just short of qualifying for state tournament

VOLLEYBALL

Windsor— Windsor fell just a couple points short of qualifying for the Class 4A state tournament.

Hosting the Region 7 tournament, the seventh-seeded Wizards swept No. 30 Greeley Central before failing to close out Discovery Canyon after going up 2-0. Windsor lost to the 18th-seeded Thunder in a five-set nailbiter — 25-13, 25-13, 20-25, 21-25, 18-20.

While Discovery Canyon advances to the state tournament, which kicks off Friday at the Denver Coliseum, The Wizards wrap up their season with a 16-9 record.

After being swept by Greeley Central, the Wildcats lost in four to Discovery Canyon.

Central finishes its season at 11-14.

Windsor 3, Greeley Central 0

GCHS 18 15 18

WHS 25 25 25

WHS — Kills: Rylee Greiman 19, Ally Kennis 10, Gabbie Hertzke 5; Assists: Ellie Garrett 36, Hollie Hoffman 2; Aces: Garrett 2, Greiman, Hoffman, Blake Serrato; Blocks: Kennis 3, Hoffman 2, Tannah Heath, Ciara Medina; Digs: Serrato 13, Garrett 11, Hoffman 11.

Discovery Canyon 3, Windsor 2

DCHS 13 13 25 25 20

WHS 25 25 20 21 18

WHS — Kills: Greiman 14, Kennis 10, Hoffman 9; Assists: Garrett 43, Heath, Hoffman, Kennis; Aces: Serrato 2, Greiman, Heath, Kennis; Blocks: Garrett 7, Kennis 5, Hoffman 4; Digs: Greiman 22, Hoffman 22, Kennis 14.