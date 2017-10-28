Volleyball team goes 2-2 at prestigious Cheyenne Mountain Invite

VOLLEYBALL

Windsor finishes 2-2 at Cheyenne Mountain Tournament: In Colorado Springs, Windsor (15-8) split four games at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational, finishing sixth.

The Wizards beat Longmont and Lakewood, and fell to Class 5A schools Fossil Ridge and Chaparral.

"The team played solid competition and was able to have success while competing against taller teams," coach LaVerne Huston wrote in an email. "We had some outstanding effort and plays from several players.

Fourth is the highest finish the Wizards have had in recent years.

Windsor 3, Longmont 0

WHS 25 25 25

LHS 16 21 21

Fossil Ridge 3, Windsor 0

WHS 19 15 14

FRHS 25 25 25

Windsor 3, Lakewood 1

LHS 22 25 25 15

WHS 25 27 23 25

Chaparral 3, Windsor 0

WHS 13 11 20

CHS 25 25 25