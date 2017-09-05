Volleyball team opens season with sweep of Erie
September 5, 2017
Windsor 3, Erie 0: In Windsor, the Wizards opened their season with a solid 4A Tri-Valley Conference performance, led by juniors Ally Kennis (12 kills, 4 stuff blocks) and Rylee Greiman (11 kills).
Definitely, Hollie Hoffman led the way with 11 digs. Senior setter Tannah Heath distributed the ball well with 30 assists.
EHS 21 20 21
WHS 25 25 25
WHS — Kills: Ally Kennis 12, Rylee Greiman 11, Gabrielle Hetzke 6; Assists: Tannah Heath 30, Kennis 2, Blake Serrato 2; Aces: Greiman 4, Heath 2, Hertzke 2; Blocks: Kennis 5, Hetzke 4, Heath, Greiman; Digs: Hoffman 12, Serrato 11, Greiman 10.