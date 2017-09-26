Volleyball team sweeps Berthoud at home

VOLLEYBALL

Windsor 3, Berthoud 0: In Windsor, Windsor (5-1 4A Tri-Valley League, 6-5 overall) bounced back from its first conference loss with a sweep of the Spartans.

"We had a solid team effort tonight," coach LaVerne Huston wrote in an email. "Every player on the court contributed and made a difference in the win."

Ally Kennis had a nice match, leading the team in kills (10) and digs (14).

BHS 22 18 21

WHS 25 25 25

WHS — Kills: Ally Kennis 10, Rylee Greiman 10, Ciara Medina 5, Tannah Heath 4; Assists: Ellie Garrett 28; Aces: Blake Serrato 2, Kennis 2, Hollie Hoffman, Garrett; Blocks: Greiman 3, Hoffman, Kennis, Medina, Sara Scott; Digs: Kennis 14, Greiman 11, Garrett 9, Hoffman 9.