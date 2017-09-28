Volleyball team sweeps Frederick at home

VOLLEYBALL

Windsor 3, Frederick 0: In Windsor, the Wizards recorded their second 4A Tri-Valley Conference sweep in a row, improving to 6-1 in conference, 7-5 overall.

"The team played consistent tonight and did a nice job of controlling the match," Windsor coach LaVerne Huston wrote in an email.

Ally Kennis and Rylee Greiman had 13 kills each, and setter Ellie Garrett distributed the ball to the tune of 39 assists on 69 attempts.

FHS 15 14 14

WHS 25 25 25

WHS — Kills: Ally Kennis 13, Rylee Greiman 13, Hollie Hoffman 8, Gabrielle Hertzke 5; Assists: Ellie Garrett 39; Aces: Greiman 2, Garrett, Tannah Heath, Kennis, Blake Serrato; Blocks: Garrett 3, Ciara Medina 3, Kennis 2; Digs: Kennis 12, Greiman 9, Serrato 9, Hoffman 5, Garrett 5.