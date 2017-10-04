Volleyball team tops Erie; softball team shut out by Frederick

VOLLEYBALL

Windsor 3, Erie 1: In Erie, the Wizards utilized the entire roster in a Class 4A Tri Valley Conference road victory.

"Every player contributed to the victory," Windsor coach LaVerne Huston wrote in an email.

She wasn't kidding as Aly Kennis Rylee Greiman and Hollie Hoff man all had double-figure kills while Tannah Heath added four aces, 20 disg and a pair of blocks for the Wizards (7-1 in conference play, 8-5 overall).

Heath's offense sparked the Wizards to a come-from-behind second-set win to go with freshmen Sara Scott and Kaylie Phelps, who added spark off the bench.

The Wizards won their three sets 25-22, 28-26 and 25-16 after losing the opening set.

WHS 22 25 28 25

EHS 25 22 26 16

WHS — Kills: Ally Kennis 15, Rylee Greiman 11, Hollie Hoffman 11, Tannah Heath 8. Assists: Ellie Garrett 41, Heath 4. Aces: Heath 4, Blake Serrato 4, Kennis 2, Greiman. Blocks: Greiman 4, Garrett 4, Hoffman 3, Kennis 2. Digs: Heath 20, Hoffman 17, Kennis 16.

SOFTBALL

Frederick 10, Windsor 0: In Windsor, the Wizards (7-6 Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference, 10-8 overall) were outmatched in their conference loss to the Warriors.

Anna Lowndes picked up the Wizards' only extra-base hit on the night.

Windsor is back in action Thursday when it hosts Berthoud.

FHS 314 02 — 10 14 0

WHS 000 00 — 0 4 2

WHS — Tiana Spangler (L, 11H, 8ER, 1BB, 2SO), Jon Marie Duran (3rd, 3H, 0ER, 0BB, 2SO). 2B – Anna Lowndes.