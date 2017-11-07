Voters rejecting measure that would disband Weld County oversight board

The Weld County commissioners' push to disband a Weld oversight board has failed, as voters rejected a measure that would have removed the Weld County Council from the Weld County Charter.

The council, in existence for 42 years, is a five-member, elected oversight board charged with a variety of duties, including reviewing all aspects of county government.

Ballot Question 1A asked voters to disband the council and all references to it in the Weld County Charter. Voters rejected that measure 59.53 percent to 40.47 percent, according to results from the Weld County Clerk and Recorder's Office.

"I think it was a very resounding mandate that the citizens of Weld County gave to the council, saying that despite what was attempted, the county stood up and said, 'We're not going to accept this,' " Council President Brett Abernathy said.

Among its various duties, the council also is empowered to order audits of various departments within county government, and members of the council this year chose to audit the Weld County Clerk and Recorder's Office and the Board of Weld County Commissioners.

Just days before receiving audit results, county commissioners already were moving toward disbanding the council, and they finally voted 4-1 to place the council's fate on this year's ballot. Commissioner Sean Conway voted "no."

Sides took shape quickly, with Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer serving as the figurehead of the anti-council movement, which urged voters to ditch an unnecessary layer of government. Kirkmeyer couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday night.

The "no on 1A" group said the move to disband the council amounted to retaliation for the audit.

Abernathy said the margin of victory in the election serves as a clear mandate.

"It allows us to move forward and look to strengthen the council to make sure this kind of thing doesn't happen again," Abernathy said.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune.