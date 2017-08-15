Voters will be asked about new Windsor library in November

The Windsor Town Board unanimously approved a resolution Monday night that will submit the ballot question to a vote of the Clearview Library District’s voters. Town Attorney Ian McCargar said the motion was not stating a position on the merits of a new library, merely fulfilling statute. Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez told residents at the board meeting who were present in support of a new library the board was only having a discussion of putting it on the ballot, not of a new library’s merits.

If voters approve the funding in November 2017, the library will open in 2019, according to the release. More information about the new library project is available at clearviewlibrary.org.

Thursday night, the Clearview Library District Board of Directors approved a question to be placed on the November ballot that, if approved, will allow the district to build a new library. A campaign committee, Yes 2 Our Library, in support of the new library has been formed, and is seeking volunteers to persuade voters about the need for a new library this fall, according to a news release from the Clearview Library District. Community members interested in volunteering with the campaign can contact Joyce Johnson, Clearview Library Foundation president, at (970) 686-7836.

A cheer interrupted the quiet in the Windsor-Severance Library Thursday when the Clearview Library District Board of Directors voted to put a question on the November ballot that would allow for a new library to be built.

"How many times do you go to a public meeting and someone votes and the crowd cheers?" Joyce Johnson, president of the Clearview Library Foundation, said with a smile.

The district will be asking voters for a mill levy increase to pay for the new library. If approved, a $25 million library building will be built at Greenspire Drive and East Main Street in Windsor. The location is the geographic heart of the library district, according to a news release from the library.

During the special board meeting Thursday night, 8-year-old Kelbie Whittington told the board why he thinks the district should have a new library.

"I think the new library is better for new people who don't really go to this library because they live farther away," he said.

After the meeting, when he was clutching two books he already checked out, Kelbie said he wants everyone to have a chance to enjoy some of his favorite things about the library.

"I like that you can grab a book and stay in the library and sit in a chair and just read," he said.

Kelbie said he decided to speak so he could share his hope that more people could have access to the library's resources if there were two. His dad, Ian Whittington, sits as treasurer on the library board. He said Kelbie's decision to speak was a surprise to him, but he was proud.

Kelbie's mom, Jenny Whittington, also spoke during the meeting. She said her family has been on waiting lists at the library for adult and child-focused activities, and she hopes a new library would make wait lists a thing of the past.

The new facility would have more room than the current library, especially focusing on community, collaboration, and children's spaces, like many patrons asked during the three public meetings held on the designs this year.

The current library building is about 17,000 square feet, while the new design includes 37,000 square feet, creating more space for events and programs, and increasing shelving by about 30 percent.

According to the library, the mill levy increase district voters will see on their ballots in November would mean a person with a $300,000 home would have an increase of $5 per month, or $60 per year.

Windsor, Severance and West Greeley, the three areas the library district serves, has seen a large increase in residents in recent years, which library board President Joann Perko said has added to the library's patrons.

"Today the library serves 23,000 residents and circulates twice as many items as it did just 10 years ago," Perko said in a news release. "In those same 10 years, the library has experienced a 770 percent increase in attendance at children's library programs."

The current library building has been pushed past its limits because of the growth, said Ian Whittington, and in order to provide the level of service residents expect in Windsor, something has to change.

"This community expects excellence, but this library has fallen behind," he said.

For five years, Whittington said, the board has been studying the need for a new library. He said he was excited to vote yes on putting the question of a new library on the ballot in November.

"Tonight's question represents this library's opportunity to catch up," he said. "(It) represents this community's opportunity to achieve the excellence that we expect and we deserve."