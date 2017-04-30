Walk MS: Northern Colorado takes place Saturday at Boardwalk Park | MyWindsorNow.com

Walk MS: Northern Colorado aims to raise money and awareness for National Multiple Sclerosis Society with a walk Saturday at Boardwalk Park, 100 N 5th St., Windsor.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., the program begins at 9:10 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m., according to a release from the National MS Society.

"Walk MS is a joyous gathering with a wonderful 'we're in this together' feeling," said Cyndi Zagieboylo, president and CEO of the National MS Society in the release. "Every participant, volunteer, donor and sponsor is helping to drive us toward this exciting $1 billion milestone. Together, we are accelerating progress in making life-changing breakthroughs so that each person with MS can live her or his best life."

For more information about participating or volunteering, go online to http://walkMS.org, call (855) 372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society go to http://nationalMSsociety.org or call (800) 344-4867.