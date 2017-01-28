Water purchase, road improvements among 3 things to know from Windsor’s town board meeting, work session | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor’s town board met for a work session and its regular meeting Monday night.

Here are three things to know about what happened:

1. Road improvements

In a work session, Windsor officials discussed the process they will use to update the town’s plan for improving roads and evaluating how much the town charges developers for the impact they’ll cause on Windsor’s roads.

With the help of two firms — Centennial-based civil engineering firm Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig and Florida-based city planning consultant Duncan Associates — the process will generate two reports: a roadway improvement plan and a road impact fee study. From there, town board members will decide if they want to adopt the plan and if they should change road impact fees.

The multi-month process will have Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig gather data to determine how new developments in Windsor will affect traffic, what problems likely will arise and how to solve them, said Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig’s Elliot Sulsky.

At the same time, Duncan Associates will crunch the numbers to find the cost of keeping Windsor’s road system upgraded with new developments.

Before the town board considers adopting the updated roadway plan or changing fees, it will have a public meeting to gather input from local stakeholders.

2. Water rights

In a unanimous decision with little prior discussion, Windsor’s town board decided to buy $2.1 million worth of non-potable water rights.

In a memo to the town board, Town Attorney Ian McCarger said the goal is to use this water in the Kern and Kyger reservoirs to irrigate town parks and meet well augmentation requirements.

“This is an acquisition of water that we would ordinarily seek, and probably find, in smaller batches,” McCarger explained Monday night. “The transaction costs that go with those smaller incremental purchases are being eliminated by this larger purchase. So that’s one of the reasons why we’re recommending this.”

Another reason for the acquisition, McCarger said, is the water rights fall in line with what the town’s non-potable water master plan calls for.

3. Xcel substation

Windsor’s town board agreed to let Mayor Kristie Melendez send a letter to the city of Thornton in an effort to exert more control over the proposed development of an Xcel Energy substation north of town.

Xcel has proposed building a substation in unincorporated Weld County north of Weld County Road 7 in Windsor’s growth management area.

The city of Thornton owns the land and asked if Windsor officials had any comments or concerns about the preferred location, according to a memo from Windsor Town Manager Kelly Arnold.

Town board members met with Xcel representatives Jan. 16 and heard a presentation about the proposed Avery substation.

At Monday night’s meeting, Arnold recommended the town board ask Thornton officials to let the site of the proposed substation be annexed into Windsor before selling the land to Xcel or as a condition of the sale. That way, Windsor officials get a say in the outcome of the site’s development through the town’s permitting process.