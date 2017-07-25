Water the focus of town board and Kern Board Monday night | MyWindsorNow.com

Unger said the town should find out from the state around November whether or not the town will be awarded the grant.

In addition to the grant funding, Weld County has agreed to fund up to $60,000, Great Western Industrial Park would fund $84,250, and the town of Windsor would fund $84,250, according to a memorandum from Unger to the board.

Kelly Unger, assistant to the town manager, said staff will be applying for a $200,000 grant from the Department of Local Affairs. The extension would go from Colo. 257 to Weld County Road 23, Unger said.

The Windsor Town Board approved a resolution Monday night in support of the town’s efforts to seek grant funding for the extension of Crossroads Boulevard.

The Windsor Town Board and Kern Board focused on water during Monday night's town and Kern board meetings.

Kern Board

The Kern Board approved a policy Monday night to allow others to use extra space in the Kern Lateral for their own water.

Bradly Grasmick, the Kern Reservoir and Ditch Company's water attorney, presented the policy to the Kern Board, which is comprised of the Windsor Town Board members according to the company's by-laws, after Monday night's town board meeting.

Grasmick presented initial thoughts on the policy to the Kern Board at the July 10 meeting.

The Kern Lateral, a ditch that runs from the Kern Reservoir — more commonly known as the Windsor Lake — to the Poudre River, often has space that is unused by the town, Grasmick said.

After an initial $500 payment to use that excess capacity, the board approved a $15 per acre-foot of water fee.

The policy allows for the board to set a new price each year, which Grasmick said staff will monitor and recommend any changes based on prices in the area.

"I think it will serve us well in our future water conversations," said Kern Board President and Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez.

For more information about the Kern Board, or to view agendas and minutes, go to http://www.windsorgov.com/655/Kern-Board.

Town Board

The Windsor Town Board continues to discuss the possibility for fee increases in 2018, and heard a presentation on stormwater needs at Monday's work session.

Last week, the board heard a presentation on a traffic study recommending a road impact fee increase. Town Manager Kelly Arnold advised the board to consider the town's needs before deciding how much to increase the fees.

Chris Pauley, with Anderson Consulting Engineers Inc., has worked with town staff to generate a new stormwater master drainage plan.

The first plan, he said, was created in 2003, and needed some updating.

The initial basins that were identified were shifted and combined in the new master plan, and improvements and projects that will be needed were tallied.

With $35.7 million worth of projects in need of completion, Pauley said the town's Water and Sewer Board recommended a 20 percent increase to basin impact and plant investment fees.

New growth and plant investment fees are a one-time fee charged to a new development, and are used for construction of new stormwater drainage systems. The basin user fee is paid by property owners, though Pauley recommended owners be charged town-wide, rather than by which basin in which they are located.

"Stormwater knows no boundaries," he said.

A 20 percent increase to plant investment fees would mean the fee when permitting for a 6,600 square foot lot would be $582.38, and the monthly charge would be $4.63.

The current rate for a single family home would be $485.23 initially, and $3.65 monthly.

Pauley said the study also recommends adjusting the fees more regularly for inflation.

The town board will revisit the possibility of a fee increase in August.