Weather service issues high wind warning until 11 a.m. | MyWindsorNow.com

Hold on to your hats — literally! The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning until 11 a.m. today for the Front Range, mountains and foothills.

Wind gusts as high as 95 mph are likely in the mountains and foothills. The nearby plains could see some of this gusty winds up to around 50 mph, the weather service reported.

The conditions also will equate to higher fire danger, as well.

Winds will stick around throughout the afternoon, while some rain and snow move into the northern mountains, the weather service reports. There is some light snow expected in the mountains, but no accumulation is expected on the plains.

Cooler temperatures are expected to return this weekend, with snow likely Saturday in the mountains and high valleys, the weather service reports. A cold front is expected to move in Saturday night, drying out on Sunday, but remain cool.