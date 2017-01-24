Weld clerk and recorder adds more services to queuing system for Greeley motor vehicle office | MyWindsorNow.com

The Weld County clerk and recorder has expanded services in the Greeley motor vehicle office queuing system, adding appointments for title work and renewals starting today.

The Greeley office launched a pilot for the queuing system in September. The system allows residents to get a ticket for titles, plates, renewals, handicap plates or placards, duplicate title, permits and any other service done in the motor vehicle office, according to a news release from the clerk and recorder’s office.

The queuing system allows a customer to walk up to a kiosk, register the reason for their visit and print a ticket. Three new monitors in waiting areas tell customers which desk they will go to for service when it is their turn, according to the release.

In addition, residents can go to http://www.weldmotorvehicle.com to schedule a 15-minute appointment. Those appointments, for now, will be available Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9-10:45 a.m. and from 2-3:45 p.m., according to the release.

The online appointments should allow residents a little more control over the time spent at the office, Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes said in the release.

Koppes said there are plans to offer the same services in the southwest (Longmont) and southeast (Fort Lupton) offices, as well.