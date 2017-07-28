Weld commissioners blast county council’s plan for closed-door meeting | MyWindsorNow.com

To read the entire letter from Weld County Commissioners to the county council, click here .

Weld County commissioners have refused a meeting with the Weld County Council and set their own expectations for how the release of a council-arranged audit of commissioners and the Weld County Clerk and Recorder should be distributed.

In an email to Council Chairman Brett Abernathy on Thursday, commissioners balked at the proposed 1.5-hour review of audit findings, saying they want a full 24 hours with the document that centers on commissioners' and the county clerk's job performance.

"The Board of Commissioner's (sic) desire is for the audit to accurately and correctly reflect the findings from the auditors' research; potentially rushing the review process does a disservice to the auditors, those being audited and the public," the commissioners' email read, in part.

Abernathy hadn't responded to the email by 5 p.m. Friday, and when he was contacted for a comment, Abernathy said he needed more time to review and gather information.

The council-ordered audit, which has been more than a year in the making, focuses on complaints from employees, residents and car dealerships about wait times and office climate at the clerk's office, as well as accusations of unnecessary spending and treatment of county employees by commissioners. San Francisco-based firm Harvey M. Rose Associates was chosen to perform the audit, and will be paid $50,000 for its services.

This past spring, the county council agreed to allow the clerk and commissioners to review and have the opportunity to dispute audit findings before making the audit public — which is considered industry standard. The council didn't decide how that would happen until its July meeting.

The Weld County Council during its July 17 meeting decided to arrange a meeting between the council, commissioners and Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes for the purposes of giving Koppes and commissioners a chance to dispute facts in the audit. That meeting was to take place Aug. 15, and the audit was to be released publicly at the council's Aug. 21 meeting. Commissioners didn't dispute the Aug. 21 public release.

The meeting, according to the council's resolution, was to take place in private.

The Tribune initially raised questions about a private meeting between multiple elected officials, as the Colorado Open Meetings Act does not allow private meetings for audit reviews.

Each commissioner in the past week has told The Tribune they would not accept such a private meeting, and commissioners crystalized that viewpoint with their email Thursday night.

Saying they have a desire to ensure the integrity of the performance audits, commissioners said they "expect to receive the documents from Harvey M. Rose … Aug. 15."

"The board will transmit immediately to the Clerk and Recorder for her review, the document that pertains to her office," commissioners wrote in the email.

Koppes said she agrees, for the most part, with the commissioners' email, though she did raise questions about the board sending her the audit.

"The auditors can send it directly to me," Koppes said. "Other than that, I have no disagreement."

Commissioners further took issue with the council's quest for secrecy during the audit process. County Council members have raised concerns about audit results being leaked prematurely, which is one of the main reasons the council proposed a private meeting for the audit review process.

"It is the desire of the Board of County Commissioners to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of this audit process through the completion of the final release of the report," commissioners said in the email. "The public deserves a complete and factually correct report that ensures the taxpayer money spent on this endeavor was worth the time and effort of all parties involved."

