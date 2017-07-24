Weld commissioners say they won’t take private meeting with county council | MyWindsorNow.com

No adoption of any rule, regulation, policy, position or formal action shall occur at any meeting closed to the public.

» Personnel — Local public bodies may close a meeting except if all of the individual(s) involved asks that it be open. Under the Teacher Employment, Compensation and Dismissal Act, a school board must hold a teacher’s hearing in public unless an executive session is requested.

» Negotiation strategy — Local public bodies may use executive sessions to determine positions on matters that may be subject to negotiations, to develop strategies and instruct negotiators.

» Attorney conferences — State and local public bodies (including college and university boards) may use executive sessions to receive advice from an attorney on specific legal questions.

Here are other reasons for an executive session:

Executive sessions are limited to matters and records that must be kept confidential according to state or federal laws, and all public bodies must cite specific statutes or rules that apply.

Executive sessions are permitted only during regular or special meetings. The topic must be announced to the public with as much specificity as can be provided without compromising the reason for the executive session. The legal basis for the executive session must be cited. A vote to go into executive session must be taken in public

None of the five Weld County commissioners will agree to an executive session with the Weld County Council for the purpose of reviewing an audit about their work, commissioners have confirmed with The Tribune in the past week.

The development potentially puts the council in a tight spot, as council members agreed during their July 17 meeting to host an executive session and now may be forced to come up with an alternative.

Council President Brett Abernathy did not return a call seeking comment, but councilman Mike Grillos this past week said he would work "behind the scenes" to prevent the legally questionable executive session. Grillos voted in favor of the executive session July 17.

As of Monday afternoon, the county council had not yet scheduled the executive session with the county commissioners.

Colorado Open Meetings law spells out the reasons for an executive session, a private meeting outside the public eye. Prior review of audit findings, the council's stated agenda for the session, is not one of those allowable reasons, according to the Colorado Open Meetings Act.

Although County Attorney Bruce Barker said a possible exception exists for legal advice, commissioners have said they don't think an executive session should happen.

The proposed executive session was to include the five county council members, five county commissioners and Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes.

The session was to take place Aug. 15 to allow commissioners and Koppes to review key facts in the audit and make suggested changes if necessary. The public, the council proposed, would wait another week to see the much-anticipated audit results.

The audit, conducted by San Francisco-based Harvey M. Rose Associates, is more than a year in the making, starting with complaints from residents and car dealerships about wait times and the office climate at the clerk and recorder's office.

As the request for an audit unfolded, county commissioners were thrown into the mix due to accusations of unnecessary spending, as well as treatment of county employees.

County council members this past spring agreed during a work session to allow commissioners and the clerk and recorder a chance to review the findings. The ability to review and respond to audit findings is industry standard, Harvey M. Rose Principal Fred Brousseau said in a phone interview.

Commissioner Sean Conway said he doesn't think there should be prior review at all, let alone an executive session.

"I think these audit results should be given to the public in the meeting — so we all see them at the same time," Conway said. "It gives this perception that the board is going to get the first bite of the apple."

—Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.