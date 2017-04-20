Weld coroner IDs victims in Firestone house explosion | MyWindsorNow.com

Weld County Coroner Carl Blesch this morning released the names of two men who died in the April 17 house explosion and fire in the 6300 block of Twilight Avenue in Firestone, in south Weld County.

They are Mark Joseph Martinez, 42, of Firestone, and Joseph William Irwin, III, 42, of Frederick, according to a news release. A child also was injured and a Mountain Range High School teacher left in critical condition by the incident. Police do not believe the explosion was criminal in nature.

Autopsies on the men have been completed, with the results expected in four to six weeks, according to the release.

Family members of Erin and Mark Martinez, who owned the home that exploded Monday in Firestone, have started a GoFundMe page. Go to http://www.gofundme.com/mark-erin-and-family to help.