Weld County adds 2,200 more jobs than previously reported

Here are the modified numbers for total nonfarm payroll jobs in March for the Metropolitan Statistical Areas across the state.

Weld County added 2,200 jobs in the first quarter of the year, one the highest growing areas in the state, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

State revisions likely are tied to the gradual comeback of the oil and gas industry in Weld, according to Ryan Gedney, a senior economist for the department.

According to first quarter 2017 Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages results, Weld County, also known as the Greeley Metropolitan Statistical Area, showed overall jobs numbers are expected to be revised up to 101,500 in January, which is about 400 more than originally reported. That increase didn't slow down in February or March for Weld.

Numbers through March show Weld County with a nearly 5 percent growth rate from the same time last year, which is the greatest over-the-year change in the state.

The revisions are based on employer reports filed with the Department of Labor and Employment, which include a count of workers at each business establishment in the state, the release stated. The numbers are considered much more reliable than the state's monthly survey of job growth.

Gedney said numbers for the mining and logging and construction industries in Colorado have been consistently underreported, which ultimately affects Weld's initially reported jobs numbers, since those two industries are tied to oil and gas.

"I think last year we started seeing signs of the bottom of the oil and gas downturn," he said. "(Weld is) really starting to see an upturn to where we may even see positive gains in oil and gas."

Across the state, March's total nonfarm payroll jobs estimates, produced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, are expected to be revised up by about 10,600, or four-tenths of a percentage point.

Applying these results through July of this year brings estimated total nonfarm payroll jobs in Colorado to 2,659,000, the release stated, and over-the-year payroll job growth estimates through July to 54,000 or 2.1 percent.

Gedney said 2.1 percent growth is very positive. He noted Colorado's growth is slowing slightly compared to last year, but it's still healthy growth and higher than a lot of states across the country, he said.

Other Metropolitan Statistical areas seeing additional jobs in the first quarter are Colorado Springs up by 2,300 jobs, Grand Junction up 1,200 jobs, Denver up by 1,100 jobs and Fort Collins up 500 jobs. Boulder was down by 400 jobs, and Pueblo didn't see any change.

Statewide industry sectors that will add jobs include government at 6,800, construction at 5,700, and mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas industry, at 2,000 jobs. Jobs in manufacturing and leisure and hospitality may also be revised up, the release stated.

According to the release, the industry sectors expected to undergo a downward revision to payroll jobs estimates are other services at 2,700, trade, transportation, and utilities at 1,500, and professional and business services at 1,300. Jobs in education and health services, financial activities, and information may also be revised down.