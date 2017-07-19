Weld County Bright Futures board members in place | MyWindsorNow.com

The Board of Weld County Commissioners have appointed people to serve on the new Bright Futures Board of Directors.

The board will oversee the Bright Futures program, which provides scholarships for Weld County high school graduates, honorably discharged veterans and GED recipients.

The board will be housed under Upstate Colorado Economic Development.

Weld County commissioners appointed the following people to the board this month:

» Weld Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer.

» Weld Commissioner Mike Freeman.

» David Thompson, as the Workforce Development Board member.

» Rich Werner, as the director of Upstate Colorado Economic Development member.

» Dale Hall, public member, serving a one-year term.

» Scott Ehrlich, public member, serving a two-year term.

» Amy Tallent, public member, serving a three-year term.

For more information about Bright Futures, go online to http://www.weldcountybrightfutures.com.