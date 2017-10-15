Weld County Commissioner Julie Cozad responds to state ethics complaint, says Independent Ethics Commission has no jurisdiction in Weld

The Independent Ethics Commission will review both the complaint and the response, and will next host a public hearing on the complaint against Weld County Commissioner Chairwoman Julie Cozad. No date for the hearing has been scheduled.

Weld County Commissioner Julie Cozad provided numerous arguments against a state ethics complaint, but her opening salvo was the state constitution simply didn't apply to her or Weld County in this case.

In her response, made public late Friday, Cozad took on charges she had improperly accepted a gift after attending a North Colorado Medical Center fundraiser in late January. Cozad, along with her husband, were guests of Noble Energy at the dinner, and the company later had business before the county commissioners.

Cozad, the chairwoman of the Board of Weld County Commissioners, provided four key arguments against the complaint, which was filed with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission by Johnstown resident Ellen DeLorenzo:

» There is not a conflict of interest — Cozad said she has no financial interest in Noble Energy and put forth the Weld County Council found the same after the matter was brought to the council's attention in February.

» There is no violation of the gift ban — Cozad said she paid for her and her husband's meals, citing Weld County Attorney Bruce Barker's opinion the payment for the meal would exempt her from violations of the Weld County Code's rules on such matters.

» There was no unethical behavior — Cozad said she didn't even know about the Noble Energy land use case nor did she talk about the case during the dinner. She also brought up Weld County Commissioner Sean Conway, saying he talked with people at the Noble table that night, too.

» In a twist of fate, Cozad's primary argument — that the state has no authority to review this complaint — relies heavily on the existence of the Weld County Council, which could be disbanded by voters Nov. 7 after Cozad and three other commissioners voted to put the council's fate on the ballot after hearing arguments about how useless the council is.

Article XXIX of the Colorado Constitution provides ethics rules for officials throughout the state, but it provides that home rule counties that have adopted their own rules related to ethics or conflicts of interest are exempt, Cozad says in her argument. She provides a letter from Weld County Attorney Bruce Barker as further proof.

While Weld County does have an ordinance pertaining to accepting bribes, money, property or services of value in the course of employment, it's unclear whether that section applies to commissioners.

Under section 3-1-30, commissioners and all other elected officials are exempt from the provisions of the human resources policies under which the rules on bribes are covered.

Cozad cited the Weld County Council's apparent lack of concern for DeLorenzo's complaints as evidence no conflict of interest existed. Indeed, during a Feb. 13 council meeting, council Chairman Brett Abernathy didn't make much of the complaint.

"I find we get into the weeds determining who you can sit with and who you can't sit with when you go to an event," Abernathy said. "I don't believe there's anything here we need to pursue."

Cozad also brought up the performance audit of the commissioners, which the council approved. She said auditors looked at the issue, and even interviewed Weld County Attorney Bruce Barker about it, and chose not to include it in the audit.

Cozad also takes issue with the way the cost of her and her husband's seats at the fundraiser were calculated. The complaint alleges the table Cozad and her husband sat at cost $2,500 per seat. It was a table for 10, and Noble's donation was $25,000.

Cozad said Noble Energy was the event sponsor for the gala, and actually had two tables at the event. Regardless, she said the cost of being an event sponsor shouldn't credibly be split among a certain number of seats, as the $25,000 went toward the entire event.

After conversations with Barker, Cozad agreed to pay $150 for the two meals, and she also made a $220 donation to the North Colorado Medical Center Foundation.

DeLorenzo's most conservative claim regarding improper gifts, though, still stands. That's because even regular seats at the fundraiser were $275 apiece, and the complaint alleges Cozad's contributions are therefore at least $180 short of the minimum cost to attend the event.

Cozad also says she was not aware of a land use case with Noble when she accepted the invitation or when she attended the fundraiser. The fundraiser was Jan. 27, and the hearing with Noble took place Feb. 22.

But the hearing was noticed before the gala, DeLorenzo said in her initial complaint, potentially throwing cold water on Cozad's claim that she didn't know about the hearing.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.