Weld County Commissioners approve $500,000 in new voting equipment | MyWindsorNow.com

Calling mental health essential to overall physical health and wellbeing, and citing the dozens of suicides in Weld County in the past year, Board of Weld County Commissioners Chairwoman Julie Cozad proclaimed May as mental health month in Weld County.

Two weeks after the Board of Weld County Commissioners was first asked about approving new voting equipment, the board approved a nearly $500,000 contract to get that equipment into the hands of Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes.

The contract, with Dominion Voting Systems is for $496,496.74 and covers new touch screen voting equipment and new electronic ballot counting machines.

Koppes said the new equipment will not only bring Weld County in line with the now more than 50 Colorado counties that have moved to the new equipment, but it will create efficiency in Weld's systems come election time.

Koppes was so eager to get the equipment, she filed a request for emergency approval two weeks ago. With mock elections coming up in July, Koppes said she wanted to have plenty of time to get her staff trained on the new equipment.

Commissioners, however, weren't buying it. They said it wasn't an emergency, and Koppes should have brought the item for approval sooner. They also cited missing information, including the actual bid, a list of the type and number of machines to be purchased and a letter from the Colorado Secretary of State certifying the equipment to be purchased.

With that in hand Monday, Koppes got her equipment.

"This was a long process," Board of Weld County Chairwoman Julie Cozad said. "I appreciate all of the work that went into it."

Tyler Silvy covers city and county government for The Greeley Tribune.