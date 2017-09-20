Weld County commissioners, clerk and recorder battle during budget talks

Koppes ended the exchange with a request that Kirkmeyer ditch the personal attacks.

“Oh, I thought you were just doing it to make us look bad,” Kirkmeyer said.

“More than likely,” Koppes said. “I’m just doing my due diligence.”

When push came to shove, Koppes agreed with commissioner and former clerk and recorder Steve Moreno, who said it’s a coordinated election, meaning municipalities would pay the cost of the election and that the cost would be neutral to the county.

Koppes told Complete Colorado the commissioner-approved ballot measure that would disband a Weld County oversight board would cost taxpayers $150,000.

A discussion during a Weld County Commissioners budget work session Tuesday over numbers Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes provided to the news organization Complete Colorado devolved into sniping between Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer and Koppes.

An independent auditor's recommendations and four types of analyses weren't enough to persuade Weld County commissioners that Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes needs more staff.

Koppes during a Tuesday budget work session with county commissioners requested 11 new positions, saying the positions would further Koppes' goal of decreasing wait times at motor vehicles. The proposed cost was $454,712.

Weld County Finance Director Don Warden, and most commissioners, weren't buying it.

Warden pointed to errors in the auditors' comparison of Weld with other counties, saying it wasn't apples-to-apples.

Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer took issue with one of Koppes' staffing analyses, saying it was simply borrowed from Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, and was intended for law enforcement, not the county clerk's office.

Koppes agreed to sit down with Warden to further crunch numbers but not before enduring a fair bit of grilling.

Kirkmeyer said Weld officials didn't get Koppes' request or numbers until 5 p.m. Monday.

"4:30," Koppes said.

"Excuse me?" Kirkmeyer said.

"I believe I sent it at 4:30," Koppes said.

"It was 5 o'clock on my computer," Kirkmeyer said.

Kirkmeyer asked why Koppes was asking for 11 employees when the audit suggested seven. The two went back and forth about whether Koppes requested more employees for 2017. She didn't, officially.

And Warden said Koppes' staffing levels are better than former clerk and current Commissioner Steve Moreno had in his last few years.

"It looks like we're right where we need to be," Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer said. "The auditors didn't do their due diligence, and their recommendation isn't substantiated by anything."

For her part, Koppes said she's happy to go through the numbers with Warden, adding that she wants to ensure the county is working to serve customers better.

"My focus is satisfying customers," Koppes said. "We're all aware motor vehicle is the most public-facing office. We need to make sure we're keeping that (in mind)."

The face off was just one portion of a day's worth of 2018 budget discussions Tuesday. Here are the other highlights:

Bright Futures

Two years after kicking off a comprehensive college scholarship program, the commissioners are pulling back with plans to reduce the length of those scholarships.

The Weld County Bright Futures program promised $3,000 per year for four years to any Weld County high school graduate, GED recipient or honorably discharged military veteran to attend a higher education institution.

County officials put $15 million in a fund to provide property tax breaks for donations to the program, but donations have not kept pace with demand for the program, according to county documents.

Now, Weld County commissioners are looking to cut the program to two years, according to information discussed Tuesday during a commissioners' work session on the 2018 budget.

Despite the cut, Weld County will still likely be required to pay $3 million per year to keep the program afloat, a departure from initial plans to fund the program largely through donations.

Weld County also has moved marketing and fundraising for the program to Upstate Colorado Economic Development. Take a closer look at the costs below:

» $3 million — Annual investment from the county.

» $116,498 — What Weld will pay upstate for marketing and fundraising.

» $62,975 — Cost of administration of student grants through Weld Treasurer's Office.

» $24,500 — Cost of supplies and services for administration.

The plan requires $750,000 in fundraising each year, matched by Weld from the initial $15 million in seed money. Commissioners are planning a work session soon to nail down more specifics.

Sheriff's Office

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams requested four more patrol officers and 26 more employees for the north jail.

Reams said the increase request is a result of a staffing study showing a lack of necessary staffing. The Sheriff's Office will get about $3 million more in funding if the changes are approved as submitted.

Commissioners during the Tuesday work session approved seven new employees immediately so Reams and company didn't have to wait until 2018.

District Attorney

Citing increased crime, including marijuana-related crimes (largely DUIs), Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke requested four new employees, including three deputy district attorneys and an investigator.

"We're trying to run an office staffed for 1,800 (cases) for 3,000 cases," Rourke said. "It's affecting public safety."

The District Attorney's budget looks to go up by about $700,000 in 2018.

Weld County Council

The oversight board could be gone come November, as its fate is in the hands of voters after commissioners approved a ballot measure last month. But that didn't stop Council President Brett Abernathy from requesting an extra $5,000 earmarked for outside legal representation in the event of a conflict with Weld County Attorney Bruce Barker. Council members in the past have quarreled with Barker, and they have taken issue with his interpretation of various parts of the county charter, including mileage reimbursements for commissioners' commutes and the obligation — or lack thereof — of commissioners to assign each commissioner a department to oversee.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.