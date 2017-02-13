Weld County commissioners discuss fellow commissioner, allegations in private | MyWindsorNow.com

Weld County staff on Monday asked the Board of Weld County Commissioners to reconsider two bids for self-priming trash pumps because a lower bidder was able to demonstrate it can service the equipment locally. County officially previously went with a higher bidder, because it didn’t believe the equipment could be serviced locally. The change will save taxpayers more than $17,000. Weld Public Works Director Jay McDonald said before the meeting it was the first time he could remember asking commissioners to reconsider an already approved bid.

Weld County commissioners on Monday went into private, executive session to discuss a county employee’s accusations of harassment against Commissioner Sean Conway.

All five commissioners, county attorney Bruce Barker and a human resources official for the county attended the session about 10 a.m. Monday, at the end of the commissioners’ regular meeting.

It’s not clear what was discussed in the executive session, but the session also included a representative from Mountain States Employer Council, which conducted an outside investigation into the harassment allegations. Further, the commissioners’ motion to go into executive session referenced a document prepared by that organization.

The Tribune has requested that document, and is awaiting word from the county on whether it will be released.

“I’m term-limited. I’m not running for any other office. What would compel me to get to a point where I’m so frustrated about what this board is doing that I would have to go public like this?— Sean Conway, Weld County commissioner

Conway is alleged in the initial complaint to have yelled and cursed at a county employee, who later resigned.

Commissioner Mike Freeman told The Tribune previously the employee had scheduled a work session while Conway was out of town. It was a work session Conway wanted to attend, and Freeman said Conway became angry the session was scheduled while he was gone. In a call with the employee, Conway is said to have screamed at the employee for several minutes in a profanity-laced tirade before the employee hung up on Conway.

Not long after the complaint, Conway’s fellow commissioners told Conway he could not coordinate a county department and they would not elect him chairman of the board this year.

Neither Conway nor the other commissioners chose to comment for this story.

Conway has alleged the commissioners’ actions constitute retaliation for him blowing the whistle on questionable commissioner practices, including what he said were improper meetings and improper spending on trips.

Conway has said he plans to sue the commissioners, basing the suit on violation of Colorado whistleblower laws. He hasn’t yet filed a lawsuit.

Other commissioners say Conway is retaliating with his release of emails and his continued accusations of wrongdoing to deflect attention away from his own actions.

Conway was co-chairman of the Board of County Commissioners last year. He has twice been re-elected to the board, and previously served on the staff of Sen. Wayne Allard.

Conway has previously said he has no political motive for coming forward with complaints about commissioners.

“I’ve been around a long time,” Conway told The Tribune previously. “What do you think would compel me to get to this point? I’m term-limited. I’m not running for any other office. What would compel me to get to a point where I’m so frustrated about what this board is doing that I would have to go public like this?”

