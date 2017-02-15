Weld County Commissioners OK firm that will audit them, Clerk and Recorder | MyWindsorNow.com

Honored — Two Weld County Sheriff’s Office employees with more than 50 years experience combined were honored Wednesday during the Board of Weld County Commissioners meeting. Edward Haffner started with the department July 9, 1984, and will retire March 1. Paul Wood started Jan. 16, 1995, and will also retire March 1. Sheriff Steve Reams shared his gratitude for both, and dozens in the audience gave each a standing ovation. Wood and Haffner were given plaques to commemorate their service with the county.

The Board of Weld County Commissioners on Wednesday approved the Weld County Council’s selection of a consultant to audit the commissioners and the Weld Clerk and Recorder’s office.

The County Council, which serves as a watchdog for Weld government, voted Monday to approve the selection of Harvey M. Rose Associates to conduct the audit. The cost is about $49,200, just under the previously approved $50,000 budget for the audit.

Commissioners were still required to approve that, though the board also will be the subject of an audit. Commissioners approved the selection unanimously, with a few simple questions related to the process the council used to select the consultant.

The consultant is out of San Francisco, and will begin work by March 1. The audits are expected to be completed in June.

County commissioners have previously said they welcome an audit of their work, as has Weld County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes.

The optimism comes in the face of harsh criticism for both.

A series of employee, resident and car dealer complaints, centered on wait times and office climate, highlight the likely focus of a clerk and recorder audit. With commissioners, the auditor likely will look at accusations of unnecessary spending on conferences and travel and treatment of county employees.

Tyler Silvy covers city and county government for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.