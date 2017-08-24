Weld County commissioners opt to make home methane monitors available to residents

All Weld County households — regardless of whether they are in specific municipalities — are eligible to receive a free methane monitor, which is similar to a fire alarm or carbon monoxide detector in the home. Residents should bring proof of residence, such as a utility bill, driver’s license or property tax statement, to the county planning offices, 1555 N. 17th Ave. County officials suggest making an appointment with Troy Swain, Weld County’s oil and gas liaison, at (970) 400-3548.

Weld County commissioners hope to assuage fears of oil and gas drilling in the county by giving away methane detectors to residents.

County officials announced the plan Thursday as a way to monitor methane gas that may seep into homes from drilling activities. The move comes in the wake of a home explosion this past April in Firestone that killed two people.

Chairwoman Julie Cozad said the commission has been discussing the idea since the explosion and found money in the county's general fund to purchase $1,900 worth of monitors.

"For me, it's just matter of safety and making sure people feel safe in their homes," Cozad said. "It's like an added layer, so people can be educated and proactive if there was a situation. If they detect a gas leak, (they can) make an early decision to get out."

The home explosion caught everyone in the industry off guard. It was caused by a natural gas flowline that was still attached to a nearby oil and gas well and severed less than 10 feet from the home's foundation. Operators thought the line had been abandoned. Through that line, gas seeped into the French drains of a home, which exploded when two men inside attempted to change the water heater. The two men died and a woman was injured.

The natural gas that comes out of the wells is not yet odorized with a sulfur smell, so residents would not know if there was a buildup of gas in their homes. Methane detectors can detect that build up.

Since then, Anadarko Petroleum, which was the well's operator, opted to reimburse residents for the purchase of methane detectors in the same subdivision to allay concerns of similar events. Company officials later opted to make refunds available to any resident in the DJ Basin — which covers Weld County — living within a half mile of an Anadarko well.

Cozad said she and other commissioners discussed the idea in a work session about a month ago, after hearing of Anadarko's plans.

"We wanted people from any part of the county to get the monitors," Cozad said.

Gov. John Hickenlooper just this week proposed seven policy changes to address concerns of the flowlines, one of which was to explore an ambient methane leak detection pilot program and strengthen state flowline regulations.

The commissioners fashioned their program somewhat after its water testing program started in 2012.

Water testing is available to any county resident on well-water (municipal water is already tested) concerned about the possible presence of volatile organic compounds, the release stated. The program, which is funded through Federal Mineral Lease dollars, has tested 400 wells to date.

"Unlike the water-testing program, however, the county wants to make the explosive gas monitors available to any Weld County resident, regardless if they reside in the unincorporated areas of the county or in the municipalities," Cozad said in the release.

Funding for the monitors — which detect carbon monoxide, propane and methane — comes from the county's general fund. To date, the county has spent $1,901 to purchase monitors for this program, the release stated.

Cozad herself has a detector installed in her home, just as she does for carbon monoxide, radon and fire.

"I live in Milliken and we have 200 wells in our boundaries," Cozad said. "I have oil and gas all around me. I wouldn't say I was afraid, personally. I just want to make sure there's some detection."

There is a limit of one monitor per household, and county officials will give them out as long as there is demand.

"At the end of the day, we want residents to feel safe in their homes," Commissioner Mike Freeman said in the release. "If this program helps with that, than we are happy to provide it."