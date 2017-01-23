Weld County commissioners seek residents for volunteer boards | MyWindsorNow.com

Weld County is seeking applicants for multiple volunteer boards. Applications are available on the Boards and Commissions tab within the Commissioner’s section at http://www.weldgov.com , through email, or they may be picked up at 1150 O St. in Greeley. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 3. For further information, contact Karla Ford at (970) 336-7204 or kford@weldgov.com .

The Board of Weld County Commissioners is seeking Weld County residents interested in volunteering to serve on the following boards on public boards.

According to a news release issued Monday, the boards with openings are the:

» Area Agency on Aging, which monitors all programs for older adults and is funded under the Older Americans Act. There are 18 members serving three-year terms. Time commitment is four hours monthly. The board meets at 9 a.m. the second Thursday of each month.

» Board of Public Health, which receives reports from the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment director and staff on programs and health issues affecting Weld residents. Nine members serve three-year terms. Time commitment is three hours monthly, and it meets at 9 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month. The opening is for someone who lives in Greeley-Evans School District 6, west of 14th Avenue.

» Extension Advisory Council, which advises Extension Services regarding its program and budget decisions. Twelve members serve three-year terms. Time commitment is three hours monthly, and it meets at noon on the third Thursday of every other month. Two openings are for residents with 4-H and youth experience.

» Families, Youth, and Children Commission, which advises the county commissioners regarding various areas of child welfare, primarily services to families and children. Time commitment is three hours monthly, and meets quarterly at 7:30 a.m. the second Friday of the month. The opening is for residents with an accounting/finance background.

» Human Services Committee, which reviews and comments on the establishment and effectiveness of the Department of Human Services programs. It advises the county commissioners regarding program goals, policies and procedures. Fifteen members serve three-year terms. Time commitment is one hour monthly, and the board meets when called. This opening is for an individual who will represent the low income community.

» Juvenile Community Review Board, which encourages state and local government cooperation concerning adjudicated delinquent youth. Seven regular members serve three-year terms. Time commitment is two hours per month, and the board meets at noon the second Monday of each month when there are cases to be heard. There are several openings for alternate positions in the area of mental health, bar association, law enforcement, probation, school district and citizen representative.

» Noxious Weed Management Advisory Board, which advises county commissioners regarding integrated weed management on county and private property. Members must live within the unincorporated part of the county and must own more than 40 acres of land in Weld. Five members serve three-year terms. Time commitment is eight hours annually, and the board meets, at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each quarter.

» Weld County Building Code Board of Appeals, which decides the suitability of alternate materials and methods of construction. Its members interpret provisions of the Weld County Building Code, but they have no authority to waive requirements of the code. Seven members serve three-year terms. Time commitment is two hours annually, and the board meets when called. The opening is for a building contractor or other resident experienced in the construction trade.

» Workforce Development Board, which is comprised of business owners, chief executive officers and residents in the area with optimum policy making or hiring authority, as well as leaders from the workforce system, education and economic development who are charged with identifying regional workforce needs, developing and implementing systems in response and providing overall direction for Employment Services of Weld County. Time commitment averages three hours per month. General meetings convene six times per year at 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays, and sub-committees meet 3-4 times per year. The opening is for a small business representative.