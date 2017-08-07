Weld County commissioners to host meeting on oil and gas regulations, invite public to attend | MyWindsorNow.com

Weld County commissioners have invited the public to a meeting to provide input as county officials review oil and gas pipeline regulations.

The public meeting, set for 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Weld County Administration Building, 1150 O St., comes in the wake of a deadly explosion in Firestone and subsequent resident concerns.

Speaking after the Board of County Commissioners meeting Monday, Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer said she thinks the Tuesday meeting will be informative.

"It is important for us to make sure the public, business and the industry participate in the discussion," Kirkmeyer said in a Weld County news release. "The energy industry touches us all in Weld County. We need to make sure we all work together the best we can to continually improve efficiencies and safety."

The meeting will focus on the impacts of pipeline development, definitions and pipeline size, according to an agenda for the meeting. It also will feature discussion of gathering lines, produced water and flowlines, the latter of which led to the deadly home explosion in Firestone when gas from a flowline leaked into and around the home's foundation.

Commissioners sent specific invitations to residents and industry leaders as part of forming a "working group" commissioners first talked about in May. On Monday, commissioners said the working group is an open group, which is why the public was invited to the meeting.

Recommended Stories For You

County Planning Department staff will also be at the meeting to answer questions and take down comments and suggestions during the discussion, according to the release.

"We hope people are able to join us for this meeting," Commissioner Chairwoman Julie Cozad said. "The public's involvement in this process is welcomed."