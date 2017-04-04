Weld County Commissioners to host second pinning ceremony for Vietnam Veterans | MyWindsorNow.com

Weld County commissioners on Tuesday formally invited veterans and relatives of veterans who served during the Vietnam War to the Vietnam Veteran Welcome Home and Pinning Ceremony.

The ceremony, the second of its kind the commissioners have hosted, is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 13 at the southwest Weld County Complex, 4209 Weld County Road 24 1/2 in Longmont, according to a Weld County news release.

"After we held the first ceremony last November, we knew we needed to host another and to make sure we reached out to as many Vietnam veterans as possible," chairwoman of the Board of Weld County Commissioners Julie Cozad said in the release. "The ceremony was so moving and so important — and so long overdue."

More than 20 veterans attended the pinning ceremony Nov. 9, 2016, where veterans and their families were honored with a presidential proclamation, a county proclamation and an official token of gratitude from the United States government, according to the release.

Veterans and their families may contact the county's Veterans Services office at (970) 400-3447 or email wbailey@weldgov.com to RSVP.

This ceremony and last year's ceremony were made possible by the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act, which empowered the secretary of defense to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, according to the release.