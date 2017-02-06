Weld County coroner releases names of victims who died in crashes last week on icy roads | MyWindsorNow.com

Almost a week after an usual frozen drizzle storm contributed to four roadway deaths in Weld County, today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-60s, according to the national weather service. High temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-60s until Friday, when forecasters expected the high to reach 70 degrees.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office released the identities Monday of the four people who died in unrelated traffic crashes following a blast of freezing drizzle last week that turned Weld roads slick and dangerous.

The crash victims are:

» Nancy Hansberger, 63, of unincorporated Weld County. She died following a traffic crash about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday on Colo. 392 at Weld County Road 45, about 3 miles east of Lucerne. The crash happened when Hanberger, the driver of a 2004 GMC sport utility vehicle, lost control and the vehicle rolled over.

» Fabian Acosta, 27, of Greeley died in a traffic crash just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Colo. 14, about 2 miles west of Ault. The crash involved two pickup trucks, and each truck was hauling a trailer. One person, Acosta, died in the crash. Several other victims were taken by ambulance to North Colorado Medical Center with injuries ranging from serious to minor. They are Jessie Aguilar of Greeley; Preston Bolinger of Berthoud; Bonnie Bolinger of Berthoud; Nicholas Smith of Wilburton, Okla.; and Terrell Keith of Fort Collins, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reid in an email Monday.

» David Proffitt, 46, of Orchard was killed in a single-vehicle rollover just after 7 p.m. Wednesday about 20 miles east of Roggen on Interstate 76.

» Okubay Marikos, 43, of Greeley died the following day in a traffic crash on U.S. 34 just east of Kersey. The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. Thursday when a Honda SUV collided with a Colorado Department of Transportation snowplow. Marikos was headed to Fort Morgan for a job interview, Weld County Coroner Carl Blesch said. A passenger in the SUV, Amare Berhe, 40, of Greeley was taken to North Colorado Medical Center with serious injuries, Reid said. The driver of the plow, Michael Mesa, 65, was not injured. The crash happened when Marikos was driving his 2003 Honda CRV east on U.S. 34. The Honda moved into the westbound lane on U.S. 34 in an apparent passing maneuver. That’s when police believe Marikos lost control of the vehicle, and it began to spin. The plow hit the driver’s side of the Honda with its blade, pushing the Honda off the north side of the road. The plow traveled off the south side of the road, according to Reid. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The crashes came in the wake of an unusual, freezing drizzle storm that coated roads and highways in a layer of ice, contributing to numerous traffic crashes and a host of injuries from pedestrians who slipped and fell on the ice.

The death toll pushed the number of fatalities on Weld County roads so far this year to eight. Through this date last year, four people had died on Weld roads.