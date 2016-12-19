Weld County Council butts heads with county commissioner, nails down audit bidding | MyWindsorNow.com

The Weld County Council will collect bids from auditors who want to conduct the performance reviews on the clerk and recorder’s office and the county commissioners. Next year, they will vote to decide who will carry it out.

The Weld County Council displayed its typical amount of drama Monday night, as a member verbally butted heads with a county commissioner.

The council also worked to nail down the process on auditing the county commissioners and the Weld County Clerk and Recorder.

During each county council meeting, one county department gives the group an annual review. A department head discusses ongoing projects, upcoming events and other noteworthy items. Usually, it’s pretty bland.

On Monday night, it was the Board of County Commissioners’ turn to present.

There’s been quite a bit of tension between the two groups this year, and that erupted during Monday’s meeting. The council has criticized commissioners for a slew of policy decisions and expenditures.

County Councilman Jordan Jemiola resurfaced each of the issues during the commissioners’ presentation.

Although Chairman Mike Freeman was slated to present, Commissioners Barbara Kirkmeyer and Steve Moreno did instead.

The commissioners organized a public safety training event in Breckenridge and attended a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Residents and county council members have called both capricious uses of county money. Jemiola has publicly criticized the commissioners’ mileage reimbursements at various times and asked various officials how the council could get rid of the practice. He got the same answer every time — the council has no authority over mileage reimbursements.

The topic that got heated Monday: The commissioners’ decision to meet with Xcel about the company’s long-term plans.

Earlier this fall, Complete Colorado, a conservative website covering Colorado news, published an email string about the meetings.

Commissioner Sean Conway worried the meeting was a particular kind of inappropriate called “ex parte.” That means the commissioners were hearing information about a current land-use case behind the scenes that needed to be aired publicly.

It’s been a hot-button issue, not least because Conway released client-attorney privileged legal advice about the meeting.

Jemiola brought up the meeting and asked Kirkmeyer if she’d like to comment.

“Yes, I have plenty of comments on that,” she said.

The meeting was appropriate because the company has no land-use applications in with the county. The meeting was about long-term strategic planning, she said. The county attorney advised against them because Conway had said a land-use hearing was coming up, she said.

“We do not have an application now,” she said. “We did not have an application then from Xcel.”

Jemiola said that was irrelevant.

“You could have been discussing the weather,” he said. “But it’s the public perception that causes concern for a lot of citizens. I don’t think those types of meetings are appropriate.”

Kirkmeyer told the county councilman he didn’t have the complete documents and criticized her colleague for releasing the partial ones.

“Commissioner Conway breached the public’s trust and breached the board’s trust, and he shouldn’t have done that,” she said. “If Commissioner Conway was so concerned about it, why did he go out and solicit funds (from Xcel) for his Salida del Sol foundation?”

Salida del Sol is a Greeley charter school. Conway’s wife, Rebecca Koppes Conway, is on the board.

A few weeks after the county’s meeting with Xcel, the company donated $10,000 to the school to provide equipment and supplies for the new robotics class.

Conway didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The council voted on some particulars about soliciting service for the audits on the clerk and recorder’s office and the commissioners.

They agreed to send out a request for proposals and post advertisements in The Tributary, The Greeley Tribune and The Denver Post.

Don Mueller didn’t run for re-election this year when his term ended. This was his last meeting after seven years of service.

“I was going to say how frustrated I was that we didn’t get something done (on the audit), but I will just defer all that and say thank you,” he said.