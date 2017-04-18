Weld County Council tables review of investigation into Commissioner Sean Conway’s actions | MyWindsorNow.com

At each council meeting, the council hears an annual review from one county department. This month, John Leone and Kandee Nourse of the West Greeley Conservation District presented to the council. Leone told the council the district works to promote ecological education and works with landowners to improve elements of the environment, such as soil quality and the creation of windbreaks. The district also manages the Houston Gardens, a free community garden at 515 23rd Ave.

Councilman Gene Stille introduced the idea of adding “council member reports” to future agendas. The reports would be a time for each council member to tell the council about the community activities they are involved in, and the community events they recently attended. The council approved the idea.

When a Weld County Council member said he thinks the council should ask for Weld County Commissioner Sean Conway's resignation, he was met with a weighty silence from his colleagues.

Councilman Charles Tucker made the statement Monday during the council's monthly meeting, in reference to the results of an investigative report on Conway conducted by Mountain States Employers Council. That report was sparked by a November complaint from county employees, who claimed Conway yelled and swore at them repeatedly.

"To create a hostile work environment at a job site is unacceptable," Tucker said. "We need to look at requesting he resign or leave it up to the voters to do a recall."

Tucker pointed out that Conway also tried to avoid the investigator.

"She was pretty frustrated trying to get an interview from him," he said.

The response of the other council members was tepid. Council President Brett Abernathy said he wanted to wait for the results of a performance audit of the county commissioners and the Weld County Clerk and Recorder's Office.

The council authorized that audit, conducted by a San Francisco-based firm, this past fall in response to an array of complaints of long wait times at the clerk and recorder's office, as well as misspending and ethical complaints among the county commissioners. The audit has run parallel to the independent investigation of Conway, but it is not expected to be complete until June or July.

Other councilmen were skeptical of the report's accuracy.

"I have doubts about the report," said Councilman Michael Grillos. "Period."

Grillos argued that Weld District Court Judge Todd Taylor reviewed the investigation and ruled Conway did not create a hostile work environment.

The judge, however, was not asked to rule on whether Conway yelled at or intimidated employees. His job was to determine whether the investigation should be made public, after The Tribune requested a copy of the document. That determination hinged on whether Conway's actions constituted sexual harassment; Taylor ruled they did not, which meant the investigation would be made public.

After more discussion — which at one point led to Grillos and Tucker trying to talk over each other — the council voted unanimously to table any discussion of the investigation until it received the results of the audit.

"We want to make sure Commissioner Conway has a fair and just hearing, or trial, or whatever you want to call it," said Councilman Gene Stille. "Our hands are tied until we get this audit and see how the investigation mingled with the audit."

In a text message Tuesday, Conway said he felt Tucker's comments were politically motivated.

"The fact that none of the other county council members agreed with his comments speaks louder than I can say," he said.

Conway also said he made "absolutely no attempt" to avoid the investigator.

"A family funeral, an all-day show hearing by the board and my illness caused me to reschedule the interview," he said.

The audit continued to loom large throughout the meeting, though, and led to a barbed conversation between the council members and Weld County Attorney Bruce Barker.

At a March meeting, the council voted to retain a private attorney to provide legal council in dissecting the results of the audit. Councilmen believe Barker has a conflict of interest because he represents both the Weld County Council and the Board of Weld County Commissioners. Yet Monday night, Barker sparred with the council over whether the choice to hire outside counsel was legal. He cited the county's Home Rule Charter and said he did not believe the document allowed the council to hire an attorney.

"You tell me how you can do that," he said.

Multiple council members told Barker the move was necessary.

"We have to get this in place beforehand as a prudent measure to protect the county," Grillos said.

Barker recommended the council ask the board of commissioners to hire and pay a private attorney, a move the council approved on a 3-2 vote.

Stille and Tucker voted against the measure.

"I am not responsible for the funding of that lawyer," Stille said.