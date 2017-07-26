Weld County department moves set for Friday | MyWindsorNow.com

The Weld County elections department will move to 1400 17th Ave. in Greeley on Friday, taking the place of the county's GIS department, according to a Weld County news release.

The GIS department, meanwhile, will hang out at 901 10th Ave. in Greeley until necessary remodeling is done at the previous elections office, 1401 17th Ave., for the GIS department to have a new permanent home.

Further, the elections office will have designated space at the Chase Building, 822 7th St. in Greeley, where ballots will be counted starting with the 2018 election.

For more information about these departments, go to http://www.weldgov.com.